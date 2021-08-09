Victoria Ave revamp scrapped at last minute after objection from business owners

Whanganui District Council has scrapped plans for a revamp of lower Victoria Ave, after last-minute opposition from some businesses in the area. Photo / Supplied

The planned lower Victoria Ave revamp has been scrapped.

The decision by the Town Centre Regeneration Project was announced on Monday evening following a week of negotiations with some local businesses which opposed the project.

The project involved installing a number of outdoor seating areas, or parklets, in place of 10 parking spaces, alongside painted street art inspired by local iwi.

The project is a six-month trial, 90 per cent funded by NZTA/Waka Kotahi, with the remaining 10 per cent coming from Whanganui District Council.

Construction was due to begin this Sunday.

The concerned businesses last week wrote a letter to Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall complaining about a lack of consultation around the project - allegations the project leaders denied.

Town Centre Regeneration Steering group chair and councillor Helen Craig said that once those concerns were raised, the group met with affected stakeholders to work through their concerns last Wednesday.

"Following on from this meeting, the council's Town Centre Regeneration Steering Group met on Friday, August 6 to consider the viability of the project, given the objections raised. Further engagement with stakeholders occurred over the weekend, but agreement could not be reached.

"As a trial project, it was absolutely vital that there was buy-in from those stakeholders in the immediate vicinity. It's unfortunate, but without their full support, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the project. I'm sure there will be others like myself in the community who will view this as a lost opportunity."

Construction on the project was due to begin on Sunday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ellen Young, Town Centre Regeneration project manager, said everything possible was done to accommodate ideas put forward by stakeholders, but agreement could simply not be reached.

"Three workshops and multiple one-on-one meetings were held along with consistent communication throughout. Many of the ideas in the design were contributed or influenced by the feedback we received.

"Parking was a real concern for some businesses. We offered an alternative parking solution which would have offset all the parking spaces needed for the street features such as seating. While some stakeholders were agreeable, there were others who rejected this offer."

Whanganui District Council's general manager for regulatory and planning Hamish Lampp. Photo / File

Hamish Lampp, the council's general manager for regulatory and planning, said that he commended the efforts of the staff that had been tasked to put the project together.

"We have worked within tight timeframes and acknowledge this has been difficult for some stakeholders to accept.

"I take my hat off to the project team who've been up against significant challenges, particularly a consultation process involving stakeholders with such mixed views. Emotions have run high and, even with some criticism becoming personal, staff have remained professional throughout. They are to be commended."