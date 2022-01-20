Whanganui can expect classic summery conditions over the first long weekend of the year. Photo / Bevan Conley

The first public holiday of the year is likely to be fine with light winds and a high temperature of 26C in Whanganui.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said there would be "classic summery" conditions throughout most of the weekend.

"A high-pressure system is keeping any strong winds at bay," he said.

"Whanganui will not have any of the strong westerlies that sometimes characterise summer days in the region.

"It should be a great weekend for getting out and about and enjoying water activities."

Corrigan said the smattering of rain that fell on Thursday morning registered at just 0.2mm at Whanganui Airport.

"That is the minimum amount that will register on the meter," he said.

Saturday promises to be a fine day with a high of 25C and an overnight low of 14C.

The forecast for Sunday is for a fine, partly cloudy day with the chance of a shower. Light winds are expected with a high of 24C and an overnight low of 14C.

The fine weather is a stark contrast to the last days of 2021 when Whanganui experienced some of its heaviest rainfall of the year.

"On December 28, there was 48.4m of rainfall recorded at Whanganui Airport," Corrigan said.

"That is very high for December."

Those hoping for more rainfall this month are likely to get their wish next week with rain and northerlies developing on Tuesday and continuing on Wednesday.

It will still be warm, however, with high temperatures of 26C forecast for both days.