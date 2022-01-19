Flowers spill out of an old truck in a Whanganui garden. Photo / Bevan Conley

Eleven Whanganui gardens are opening their gates to visitors on a Wellington Anniversary Weekend that is not crowded with the usual events.

Arthritis New Zealand is holding an Anniversary Amble through summer gardens on Wellington Anniversary Day, Monday, January 24.

One of the notable gardens belonged to Karen and Greg Hurndell, organiser David Orr said.

It features garden art, sculpture, and repurposed former farm objects.

It was the winner of the Whanganui Chronicle's Most Beautiful Garden competition in January last year. It's full of plants in flower and is often open to the public as a fundraiser. The ramblers will be able to buy refreshments there.

Tickets for the fundraiser are available for $20 at Whanganui Garden Centre, Springvale Garden Centre, Paige's Book Gallery, Mitre 10, St John's Pharmacy, and the Whanganui i-Site.

The money raised would be used to support people with arthritis, and the event was also to raise awareness, Orr said.

Vaccine passes are required, with participants given an orange wrist band after their pass is checked.

The garden amble used to be an annual event for Whanganui's strong arthritis support group and was being revived, Orr said.