Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui citizens and officials have been reminiscing on Queen Elizabeth II's historic visit to Whanganui ahead of her Platinum Jubilee this weekend.

The jubilee marks the 70th anniversary of Elizabeth II becoming Queen of England following the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952.

Whanganui district councillor and executive team member of Monarchy New Zealand, Josh Chandulal-Mackay, said there were no planned celebrations for the jubilee in Whanganui.

However, the event has people reminiscing on the time the Queen visited Whanganui.

Chandulal-Mackay said the Queen had visited New Zealand a total of 10 times, but Whanganui had been visited only once. That was on January 8, 1954.

Chandulal-Mackay said the visit was part of Her Majesty's post-coronation tour of New Zealand, which New Zealand History said took place from December 23, 1953, to January 31, 1954.

Councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay believes there is still an important place for the British monarchy as Queen Elizabeth celebrates her Platinum Jubilee. Photo / Bevan Conley

On that same day, according to New Zealand History, the Queen also visited Marton Junction for a public appearance before a civic reception in Whanganui, and later in the day she had a public appearance in Pātea and a ceremonial drive in Hāwera.

Doreen Adams was 14 and living in Whanganui at the time of the parade.

Adams said the visit from the royals was the talk of the town for weeks before and weeks after it happened.

"It didn't happen very often, the royal family coming over to a little place like New Zealand," she said.

"Everybody was all really excited about what was going to happen, what she was going to say, and what she was going to wear."

Adams said the visit consisted of a motorcade which travelled down Victoria Ave before going to Cooks Gardens where the Queen gave a speech to the public.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip rode in an open-top car and Adams was standing at the intersection of Maria Place and Victoria Ave as they drove by.

She said people her age were quite excited by the sight, but she wished she had been able to see them for longer.

"You got a really nice glimpse of them but it was not really long enough."

When the royals arrived at Cooks Gardens, Adams said people piled into the stadium to hear what she had to say.

"You just sat down wherever you could find room."

Former Whanganui harbourmaster Trevor Gibson was also at the visit, standing at the Guyton St intersection with Victoria Ave.

Gibson said the visit was something different for the town.

"It was a lovely sunny day, I can tell you that."

However, "it was just another day to me", Gibson said.

Now, 68 years on from the visit and 70 years on from Her Majesty's coronation, Chandulal-Mackay said he didn't have specific data for Whanganui but across New Zealand support for the monarchy sat about 50 per cent.

He said he believed the monarchy was still important for New Zealand as there should be a neutral head of state for all countries that existed above everyday politics.

"I think that the head of state should embody the unity and the continuity of a country, separate from whoever happens to be running the government."

The Queen, to him, was the perfect embodiment of that vision.

"She's been on the throne for 70 years, which is longer than most of the general population has been alive and it provides that continuity and that stability."

He said for those 70 years, and even with people living in a time of global unrest, the figurehead of the Queen provided stability through that turbulence.