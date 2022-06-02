Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee brings back memories of 1954 visit to Whanganui

4 minutes to read
Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. Photo / Supplied

Finn Williams
By
Finn Williams

Multimedia journalist

Whanganui citizens and officials have been reminiscing on Queen Elizabeth II's historic visit to Whanganui ahead of her Platinum Jubilee this weekend.

The jubilee marks the 70th anniversary of Elizabeth II becoming Queen of England

