Coach Jason Hamlin's new look Steelform Whanganui squad is ready for its first fixture this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Coach Jason Hamlin's new look Steelform Whanganui squad is ready for its first fixture this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

In the season planner, the bare bones of a Steelform Whanganui squad, guided by the brains of their new head coach, should have had their first hit out at the Kaierau Country Club on Queen's Birthday Monday.

The pre-season fixture with Wairarapa-Bush had been locked into the calendar at the start of the season, but on Thursday the Masterton union pulled out, unable to get a squad together.

Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin had run his training sessions with the intention of playing the match, after naming a 36-strong wider squad two weeks ago.

Around 24 have committed to all the sessions, while a handful of others have been unavailable with injury.

On top of that, players such as Joe Edwards (Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau) and Tobias Stark (Waverley Harvesting Border) were included but have other commitments, while an era ends as Hamlin prepares the side without two of his veteran backs – Craig Clare and Timoci (Jim) Seruwalu.

Having won Meads and Lochore Cups, represented the NZ Heartland XV and played for multiple first-class unions, with Clare's fine career also including Super Rugby with the Highlanders, both he and Seruwalu are stepping back at this stage from representative footy.

"Craig, last year at the NZ Heartland [game], he said, 'thanks for everything'," said Hamlin.

"Craig gave you a massive safety net. You could always trust his experience.

"But it is also time for Dane Whale and Ethan Robinson to step up."

Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri co-coach Brook Tremayne, who played for Thames Valley in 2009 and 2012, making NZ Heartland XV in the latter, has also been invited to add his experience – given four fellow backs from his club are included.

As well as first-five, Hamlin is looking to replenish the halfback stocks behind another proven champion in Lindsay Horrocks, as 2019 Whanganui squad member Kahl Elers-Green comes out of senior rugby after returning to McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu, while Kaierau's Caleb Gray will also get a look.

When Cameron Davies and Tyler Rogers-Holden were unavailable for last year's delayed Heartland campaign, Whanganui gambled on Horrocks going it alone as the sole scrumhalf, and Hamlin does not want to take that risk in 2022.

"We have to face putting some [succession] plans in place."

Hamlin is most interested in seeing how some of the youngsters shape up with an opportunity.

In the past three seasons, the departures of Kamipeli Latu, Wireumu Cottrell, Viki Tofa and now Hadlee Hay-Horton have left some big shoes to fill at prop.

However, Gabriel Hakaraia emerges as the new leader of a group that includes 2021 debutant Jack van Bussel, Hay-Horton's brother Slade, their promising Byford's Readimix Taihape teammate Isaac Ross, the Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist pair of Canadian arrival Marc Ouellet and 2021 Whanganui academy player Keightley Watson.

Watson, the athletic former judo champion, has asked for extra help with his techniques and Hamlin says he is coming along in leaps and bounds.

"He is still a work in progress, but he's got the tools. He leaves an impression on you.

"There's a real opportunity for the next tier to step up."

Among the loose forwards, Taihape's Regan Collier and Lennox Shanks get a look-in, with Taihape even using established Whanganui openside Jamie Hughes off the bench in recent club games to give them both added chances.

"Lennox has been on fire, he's really, really keen," said Hamlin.

"Injuries seem to be holding him back [in previous seasons]."

The coach was also happy to see Semi Vodosese, scorer of the winning try in the 2021 Lochore Cup final, make his return to Border's starting lineup after an injury layoff.

"Spoke to him the other night – he's short of a gallop, as didn't have much rugby, but dead keen."

The wider squad is:

Forwards: Gabriel Hakaraia (Taihape), Keightley Watson (Marist), Jack van Bussel (Kaierau), Marc Ouellet (Marist), Isaac Roth (Taihape), Slade Hay-Horton (Taihape), Roman Tutauha (Taihape), Jack Yarrall (Marist), Josh Lane (Kaierau), Peter-Travis Hay-Horton (Taihape), Brad O'Leary (Marist), Lake Ah Chong (Marist), Jamie Hughes (Taihape), Semi Vodosese (Border), Ben Whale (Taihape), Samu Kubunavanua (Ngamatapouri), Lennox Shanks (Taihape), Regan Collier (Taihape).

Backs: Lindsay Horrocks (Border), Kahl Elers-Green (Ruapehu), Caleb Gray (Kaierau), Dane Whale (Taihape), Brook Tremayne (Ngamatapouri), Rangi Kui (Marist), Ethan Robinson (Kaierau), Josaia Bogileka (Ngamatapouri), Kameli Kuruyabaki (Ngamatapouri), Tim Goodwin (Taihape), Joeli Rauca (Ngamatapouri), Peceli Malanicagi (Ngamatapouri), Alekesio Vakarorogo (Border), Tiari Mumby (Taihape), Jack O'Leary (Marist), Tyler Rogers-Holden (Taihape).