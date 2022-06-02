One reader sends a letter of farewell to patients and colleagues after nearly 30 years working at Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

As I watch and listen to the angst in the US about yet another shooting, I hear the outcry about the gun laws and hear the media and people say they don't understand how someone can do that.

But I have also read about the individual and realise that it was the very communities that he attacked that taught him to hate, and the problem is not unique to America.

Salvador Ramos was different to those around him. It wasn't much of a difference, but one he couldn't help. A difference he was born with. A lisp. Because of it he was teased and bullied mercilessly by the children around him.

Children who were not taught by their parents, because that is where it starts, to accept difference rather than fear and shun it. Children who are taught that it is ok to criticise others for something they cannot help.

We do not get the opportunity to choose how we look, who our parents are, what culture we are born into. What we do get to choose is how we treat others, what we teach our children and how we react to the stimuli around us.

When we are treated badly for no reason by someone else, it is a reflection of their character, not who or what we are. When we treat others badly it is a reflection of our character, not who or what they are. There is no excuse for treating someone badly.

A person cannot be put down, or in their place unless you are already there. You can't lift someone up unless you are already there. You can only take others to a place where you already are. This is not an admonition to tolerate bad behaviour or criminality. But our reactions must be reasonable.

A lack of acceptance of others for whatever reason only breeds hatred and animosity. Childhood bullying can be especially traumatic and remain with those for the rest of their lives. The intentions of those doing the taunting are irrelevant. When we teach children to hate, we should not be surprised that the people they hate are us, and they grow up with that hate.

MURRAY SHAW

Bastia Hill

Fond farewell

I have been working at Whanganui Hospital for nearly 30 years, initially in Internal Medicine and for the past 20 years providing bronchoscopy and rheumatology services to our area.

I am about to retire and will be grateful if I can convey my best wishes to everyone I have met in the rheumatology clinic.

Firstly, thank you to everyone who has wished me well in retirement in clinic over the past couple of months, your generosity has been heartwarming.

There are however many people I will not be able to say goodbye to in person. People with rheumatic conditions often suffer chronic painful and debilitating diseases for which treatment itself can be challenging in so many ways. That so many of you live full and productive lives and bear the hardships so cheerfully is inspiring.

I have learned so much in the rheumatology clinic. From use of the chainsaw to the difference between Waihi and Waiinu Beach to how so many brave people cope with disability.

It has been a privilege to share a small part of your lives and I wish you the very best in the future.

GUY TAYLOR

St Johns Hill