Power line shorts out after pole was hit by a truck.

An explosion on a power line in a Whanganui suburb led to more than 100 properties losing power over the weekend.

The arcing power line occurred on Portal St in Durie Hill on Saturday morning after a truck crashed into the pole holding it up.

The truck crash pushed the pole over causing the live lines to end up in the tree where they were soon seen smoking by nearby residents.

In video taken by a Durie Hill resident, the power pole can be seen exploding, causing a four-metre wide blast.

Power was reportedly out until about 6pm on Saturday evening

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and no one was hurt from the explosion.