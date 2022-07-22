Police are investigating several attempted armed robberies which occurred on Monday night in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are investigating after a man armed with a wrench committed several attempted robberies in Whanganui on Monday night.

The police said the incidents took place between 5.30pm and 6.50pm on July 18.

The man attempted to rob stores on Jones St, Somme Parade and Duncan St.

No one was injured and nothing was taken in the incidents, according to police.

Police inquiries are ongoing and they include gathering information from witnesses and exploring whether there was any CCTV footage of what happened.

Anyone with information on the attempted robberies should contact police and reference the file number, 220719/7466.