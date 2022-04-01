Whanganui's South Mole is in urgent need of repair. Photo / supplied

Repair of Whanganui's South Mole is set to start next summer and the Te Pūwaha project partners are seeking feedback about what's proposed.

The work will involve stockpiling rock in an open space in the dunes near Whanganui Airport and then carting it along the beach to the mole. The large armour rock will be placed by an excavator and will be similar to that being used to repair North Mole.

It will fill in any gaps and increase the height of the structure.

The Tanae Groyne will extend 50m into the river from the base of South Mole. Image / supplied

The Tanae Groyne will be replaced and extend 50m into the river from the base of South Mole.

Repair of the moles was needed to secure the port as a valuable asset for the next 50 years, a statement from the partners said.

The moles enable the port to operate by defining the river mouth, ensuring a navigable depth for vessels and protecting the port from flooding.

Project leaders are taking a community-led approach under Tupua te Kawa, in line with 2017 legislation and acknowledging the connection between Whanganui people and the river. They are also asking for feedback about proposals to dredge the harbour basin and use dredged material to reclaim land.

Repair of the moles is the task of Horizons Regional Council, and consent for the South Mole work will be lodged in May or June.

An aerial view shows the proposed works. Image / supplied

"We want to build a structure that's fit for purpose, but we care deeply about how we do the work, and consider engagement at a catchment-wide level," Horizons' catchment operations manager Jon Roygard said.

The wellbeing of the river system would be at the heart of the project, according to Te Pūwaha project director Hayden Turoa. Dunes that were affected by the work would be rehabilitated and hapū collective Te Mata Pūau and others would discuss other environmental improvements.

The aim is abundance - of shellfish habitat and marine life, and of opportunities for people to access that part of the coast. The partners want to improve how they plan together and find ways to make the coast and estuary a better habitat for marine life.

For more information and to provide feedback, go online to www.whanganui.govt.nz/port.