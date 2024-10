Council chief executive David Langford says last weekend’s incident is a “gross example of animal cruelty”. Photo / Neil Beissel

Benedict the duck, shot by a crossbow at Whanganui’s Rotokawau Virginia Lake, has been caught after five days days on the run.

He was taken to Bird Rescue Whanganui-Manawatu in Turakina on Thursday night and was on his way to Palmerston North on Friday morning to get the bolt removed at Massey University’s Wildbase Hospital.

Whanganui resident Neil Biessel and his wife Sue, along with a group of volunteers, had been trying to catch Benedict since last Sunday morning.

He said Benedict was near a family feeding the ducks on Thursday afternoon.

“My wife started hand-feeding the ducks she knows and he thought that was pretty cool.