Benedict the duck has evaded capture for three days. Photo / Neil Beissel

Benedict the duck has evaded capture for three days. Photo / Neil Beissel

A duck shot by a crossbow at Whanganui’s Rotokawau Virginia Lake is evading capture despite the efforts of a group of volunteers.

Whanganui resident and regular lake-goer Neil Biessel is leading the operation to trap the bird, named Benedict, who has a bolt lodged under his left wing.

Beissel first spotted the injured duck on Sunday morning.

He said the group had got close to catching him a few times since but “he’s pretty wary”.

“If you bring out a net he’s gone. We would love him to just stop and say ‘Look, take this thing out’.”