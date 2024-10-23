A duck shot by a crossbow at Whanganui’s Rotokawau Virginia Lake is evading capture despite the efforts of a group of volunteers.
Whanganui resident and regular lake-goer Neil Biessel is leading the operation to trap the bird, named Benedict, who has a bolt lodged under his left wing.
Beissel first spotted the injured duck on Sunday morning.
He said the group had got close to catching him a few times since but “he’s pretty wary”.
“If you bring out a net he’s gone. We would love him to just stop and say ‘Look, take this thing out’.”