Beissel said the duck was “a big fella – close to the size of a goose” and still managing to eat and drink.

“I think if we try to get him with a net, it could force the arrow in further.

“We just have to try to catch him. We won’t give up.”

Rotokawau Virginia Lake is home to 12 waterbird species, including mallards, mute swans, pāpango (New Zealand scaups), pūtangitangi (paradise shelducks) and tētē moroiti (grey teals).

Bird Rescue Whanganui-Manawatū manager Dawne Morton said she received two calls about the duck on Sunday morning.

“If they try to put a kayak on the lake, he’ll just keep getting out of their reach,” she said.

“He has stopped bleeding but, germ-wise, I don’t think the lake is that great, so there is a chance he could get an infection.”

In May, police were investigating duck thefts at the lake after being contacted by members of the public.

A police spokesperson said this week inquiries were continuing.

Anyone killing or catching game birds, such as wild ducks, swans, pheasants, quail or pūkeko, without a licence can get a maximum $5000 fine, with a further $5000 added for selling meat, eggs and feathers.

Maximum fines are doubled for businesses.

Beissel said he hoped the incident was a one-off.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of bird it is, we don’t want people doing things like that.

“Nobody just walks around with a crossbow. They were obviously planning on shooting something.”

Morton said it was important any injured bird was brought to her facility as soon as possible.

“We had a kererū in on Friday night, but it had been unable to fly for two days in someone’s backyard.

“Birds can quickly be sent for expert medical care at Massey University [Wildbase Hospital] in Palmerston North, but we need them to come into us so they have a better chance.”

She said at the moment, there were 28 ducklings at her facility, with 43 sent to the Wellington Bird Rehabilitation Trust last week.

“That’s just the ducks – we have other birds as well.

“Up to 800 come through each year.”

Bird Rescue Whanganui-Manawatū can be reached via (06) 345 5037 or 027 453 5821.

