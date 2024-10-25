Two of five road rebuilds in South Taranaki will begin next week. Photo / NZME

Two of five road rebuilds in South Taranaki will begin next week. Photo / NZME

The rebuilding of five sites on State Highway 3, between Pātea and Nukumaru, in South Taranaki will start next week.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said work was expected to begin at the first two sites, SH3 Waitōtara No. 1 (south of Jackson Rd) and SH3 Whenuakura (south of Oreilly Road), on Tuesday, October 29, as part of a programme to maintain the road’s reliability and longevity.

There would be traffic management and a temporary speed limit in place, with a potential 10-minute wait at each site

Two lanes would be open to traffic at night and on weekends.

“We appreciate the support from all road users and we’re reminding people how important it is to follow the temporary traffic management in place, adhere to all speed restrictions in place and respect our crews while travelling through the roadworks site,” NZTA system manager for Taranaki Liesl Dawson said.