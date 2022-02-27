An initial concept design for Whanganui Port shows a new building for Q-West Boat Builders and a vessel hoist runway. Image / supplied

An initial concept design for Whanganui Port shows a new building for Q-West Boat Builders and a vessel hoist runway. Image / supplied

A concept drawing for the refurbishment of wharves two and three at Whanganui Port has been released by Whanganui District Council.

The concept includes a centrally located vessel hoist runway which will be used for the retrieval and replacement of boats from the awa (river).

The planned redevelopment is part of Te Pūwaha: The Whanganui Port revitalisation project.

The artist's impression is the first iteration of this concept, designed closely with Q West Boatbuilders.

"We are looking forward to generating discussions around the concept with the community," council's interim chief executive Lance Kennedy said.

The council's marine hardstand is shown with boats undergoing maintenance - and to the rear of the image is Q-West's proposed new boat building facility.

Last year, planners and specialists (including hapū) worked with project partners on the wharf build consent and the designs for the new marine precinct, including the Q-West Boat Builders development.

Investigations took place on land and beneath water (including a survey of the seabed) to advise on ecology, marine life, biosecurity, the content of river sediment and soil contamination.

Te Pūwaha is being carried out under Te Awa Tupua as a consequence of 2017 legislation recognising the Whanganui River as a living and indivisible whole.

It means hapū and the community at large working collaboratively on the project.

One of the concepts of Te Pūwaha is abundance.

This includes ecologists advising how the project can restore native marine life and encourage new habitats for coastal flora and fauna, as opposed to simply reducing risks to what is already there.

"So often projects simply look at how to avoid, remedy or mitigate any potential effects, whereas this project has turned things on its head, empowering us all to consider opportunities to achieve abundance," EOS Ecology principal scientist Shelley McMurtrie said.

"It is both refreshing, challenging and deeply rewarding."

Experts also advised on designs for infrastructure, including the marine hardstand and water treatment that appear in the new concept image released by the council.

"Careful development of commercial and industrial opportunities can take place with minimal environmental impact, as long as significant effort is put into the environmental controls at the initial design stage," Industrial Waters Solutions Group water treatment specialist Jim Maddock, said.

"I believe this outcome can be achieved for Te Pūwaha."

Kennedy said council valued the contribution of specialists and the leadership of the hapū.

"Their input means we can put forward a robust consent and ultimately create a port that will bring real benefits for the river environment, and for the community.

"Working in a more collaborative way through this project is setting a new norm for the council.

"This concept plan is one component of a much larger plan we need to co-design with our community.

"The council will be shortly applying for a consent for dredging activities and to develop the proposed reclamation and wetlands.

"Traditionally we would wait to notify through the regional council's formal channels, but would like to invite all interested parts of the community to make contact with our team."

The concept image for the port is now being shared with Iwi and wider stakeholders as part of the engagement process for the next phases of works.

Council approval will be sought for the procurement of the construction contractor, after which the tender documents can be released, putting the job of revitalising the Whanganui port officially on the market.

To share your views about the upcoming work around dredging and reclamation visit whanganui.govt.nz or email portproject@whanganui.govt.nz.

Te Pūwaha is a collaborative partnership between Whanganui hapū and iwi and the four other groups invested in the development; Whanganui District Council, Horizons Regional Council, Q-West Boat Builders and the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust.