(From left) Rob Cashmore, Dougal Ross and Kahurangi Simon are involved in work to repair Whanganui's North Mole. Photo / Supplied

(From left) Rob Cashmore, Dougal Ross and Kahurangi Simon are involved in work to repair Whanganui's North Mole. Photo / Supplied

The upgrade of Whanganui's North Mole is in full swing as two large excavators go about their business, placing rocks up to the size of 20 tonnes.

It's complex work repairing and reinstating more than 900 metres of embankment from the port to the end of the mole.

Public interest has been high. Excavator watchers have been taking the time to view the works from neighbouring dunes on an almost daily basis.

The team from Cashmore Contracting are on the ground, overseen by Te Pūwaha project partners Horizons Regional Council and hapū collective Te Mata Pūau.

While undertaking rock placement on breakwater structures is something new for Cashmore Contracting, their team has extensive experience with river rock placement jobs, recently finishing river protection works at Jerusalem.

The team also has additional experience from river rock revetments further up the Whanganui River along Anzac Parade and near Kukuta Bend, completed under the management of managing director Rob Cashmore's father, Colin.

"It seems to be becoming a family tradition," Rob Cashmore said.

Horizons project engineer Dougal Ross said those involved with the work would become part of the North Mole's history.

"The North Mole has evolved so much over the last 138 years," he said.

"The original mole structure started approximately where Wharf One of the port is now, with train tracks leading out to the end.

"Today, it's one of the most popular spots in Whanganui for locals.

"On sunny weekends and evenings, it can be absolutely packed with fishermen, surfers and those taking the time to appreciate the outstanding views."

Trucks bring boulders weighing up to 20 tonnes. Photo / Bevan Conley

All work is completed in accordance with Tupua te Kawa, the innate values of Te Awa Tupua.

Te Mata Pūau representative Kahurangi Simon has been tasked with educating contractors and ensuring these values are met.

"The awa is paramount to Te Pūwaha and the relational approach with both the environment and community is vitally important," Simon said.

Tupua Te Kawa provides the foundation of this approach as the decisions we make today must provide abundantly for our mokopuna and for the coming generations.

"If we care for our environment, then it will care for us. It's all embedded in seeking mouri ora, mouri awa, mouri tāngata. Acknowledgement of the unique skills and talents each has and empowering one another to provide also will be beneficial for all.

"It is exciting to be on the ground, working with our contractors on what is the first truly collaborative project under Te Awa Tupua.

"I am personally privileged to be actively involved knowing that the shellrock came from the Kaiwhaiki Quarry and the history of Ngā Paerangi to the area," Simon said.

Each day four to five staff are on site, operating two excavators and a dump truck, with rocks supplied by contractors Mills Albert.

The work is risky, and job safety analysis has been carried out. Photo / Bevan Conley

"It is risky work with the excavators operating on potentially unstable surfaces, surrounded by water," Ross said.

"Job safety analysis has been carried out for high-risk activities before work commenced.

"We also monitor wildlife daily. While we haven't seen any seals or penguins yet, just the other day there was a large shark swimming at the river mouth where the fresh water meets the sea."

Ross said the work was on track.

Rock deliveries have continued into the New Year while deconstruction of the outer portion of the North Mole from the carpark to the ocean is progressing. The crest level or top of the mole has been levelled and lowered, and rock placed on the beach side with some tidy up work to come.

The crest level will increase in height in coming weeks, with a spine to be placed down the centre of the mole using recovered concrete blocks from the original construction.

Rock is still to be placed on the river side and this will continue in phases throughout this year. Upon completion, the mole will become a much safer location with informal access and no protruding steel bars.

"Deciding where each rock is placed could be likened to a game of Tetris," Ross said.

"We have different grades of rock based on weight, with the larger 10 to 20 tonne rock to be placed at the end of the mole where the greatest wave energy will occur, while the smaller rock would be placed from the carpark extending upstream.

"Then it's up to the operator to make a call on where each individual rock is to be placed. They need to lock the rocks as best they can to avoid large voids within the outside armour layer," Ross said.

The seaward end is designed to be permeable, so water can flow in and out of the voids, while the carpark to wharf upstream will be impermeable. This will prevent fine sediment from washing in and out behind the revetment.

The mole is being progressively deconstructed, then rebuilt, to reduce the risk of collapse or failure. Photo / Bevan Conley

The partial deconstruction occurs in sections, followed by the rebuild. This is to reduce the risk of collapse or failure.

Some materials such as concrete blocks will be reused in the mole, while others will be recycled wherever possible. Steel will be sent to Molten Metals for processing, and concrete crushed.

One interesting find to date is the remains of the SS Cyrena shipwreck on the beach side of the mole. The SS Cyrena met its fate in 1925, running aground as it approached the Whanganui rivermouth. As part of its demolition, the owners tried to blow the ship up and a boiler remains next to the Mole.

"The Cyrena's boiler is now visible as we have removed debris from around it, and it has become a talking point for visitors to the beach," Ross said.

"The boiler was identified during the planning stages for the works and we certainly won't be moving it."

Repair and reinstatement of 900m of North Mole is expected to be complete in December 2022. Photo / Bevan Conley

Works on the North Mole are expected to be completed by December this year.

The reconstruction of the South Mole is scheduled for next summer.

The reconstruction and repair of both the North and South Moles will help ensure a navigable depth is maintained for vessels on the awa, and also provide flood protection for essential infrastructure.

The total investment in Te Pūwaha is more than $50 million, and the infrastructure works will be carried out over three phases. The sum includes a $26.75m Government investment managed by Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit. The remaining cost and resources are covered by Whanganui District Council, Horizons Regional Council, Q-West Boat Builders, and the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust (Port Employment Precinct).