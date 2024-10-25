Mountain Heights Lodge, just outside National Park village, is a popular accommodation spot between Tongariro and Whanganui national parks.

Mountain Heights Lodge near National Park village is on the market.

The property consists of a main lodge with four bed-and-breakfast rooms, six self-contained motel units and private owners’ quarters on more than 2.1 hectares of rural-zoned freehold land.

“The lodge is fully equipped and is a long-established, integral part of the visitor scene. The business is ready for the new owner to open the doors and take over,” Bayleys Ruapehu salesperson Antony Greenfield said.

The three current buildings have seismic ratings of 70-100 per cent of the new building standard.

The property is prepared for expansion and renovation with an existing resource consent allowing three more buildings to be added.