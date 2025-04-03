“It should be a pleasant feeling day ... other than some wind and showers in the morning,” Makgabutlane said.

On Sunday, Whanganui could expect a “pleasant” high of 23C with similar conditions to Saturday with rain and wind concentrated in one part of the day.

“The bulk of the day looks dry ... but it does look like we’re expecting a period of some rain in the late afternoon and evening,” Makgabutlane said.

Although Whanganui would likely miss the worst of the weather system moving over New Zealand, Makgabutlane recommended that people pay attention to any updated warnings over the weekend.

“I would keep an eye on the rain on Sunday and if it looks like the rainfall accumulations are moving upwards then we will be looking at issuing a watch,” she said.

“But that’s only if it looks like there’s something big on the way.”

Makgabutlane could not predict the amount of rainfall Whanganui might receive over the weekend because of location variations.

“It will be quite spotty,” she said.

“Some places might get a few showers and some might get nothing.”

Sunday evening’s rain and wind will continue into Monday morning with a consistent high of 22C.

“We could still have a bit of rain and showers to start the day,” Makgabutlane said.

“It could be a little bit breezy wind-wise on Monday - looks like a westerly wind with a bit of a kick to it.”

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.