Whanganui weather: Mild temperatures, showers amid ‘atmospheric river’

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Westerly winds and showers hit Whanganui as an 'atmospheric river' passes over the country. Photo / NZME

Whanganui can expect showers, westerly winds and mild temperatures this weekend while an ”atmospheric river" passes over New Zealand.

Saturday was forecast to be calmer than Friday as the wind and rain gradually started to ease, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said, but some areas could feel the wind more than others.

“[Saturday] we’ve got westerly winds so along the coastal areas it could still feel breezy at times.”

Any showers and wind were expected to be mostly in the morning.

Mild temperatures were forecast with a low of 16C and a high of 22C.

“It should be a pleasant feeling day ... other than some wind and showers in the morning,” Makgabutlane said.

On Sunday, Whanganui could expect a “pleasant” high of 23C with similar conditions to Saturday with rain and wind concentrated in one part of the day.

“The bulk of the day looks dry ... but it does look like we’re expecting a period of some rain in the late afternoon and evening,” Makgabutlane said.

Although Whanganui would likely miss the worst of the weather system moving over New Zealand, Makgabutlane recommended that people pay attention to any updated warnings over the weekend.

“I would keep an eye on the rain on Sunday and if it looks like the rainfall accumulations are moving upwards then we will be looking at issuing a watch,” she said.

“But that’s only if it looks like there’s something big on the way.”

Makgabutlane could not predict the amount of rainfall Whanganui might receive over the weekend because of location variations.

“It will be quite spotty,” she said.

“Some places might get a few showers and some might get nothing.”

Sunday evening’s rain and wind will continue into Monday morning with a consistent high of 22C.

“We could still have a bit of rain and showers to start the day,” Makgabutlane said.

“It could be a little bit breezy wind-wise on Monday - looks like a westerly wind with a bit of a kick to it.”

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

