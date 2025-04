A car fire on an unnamed road near Whanganui Airport in the early hours of Friday is being treated as suspicious. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating a suspicious overnight car fire near Whanganui Airport.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said a pump and a fire truck from Whanganui fire station were called to a car fire “adjacent to the airport” at 1.57am on Friday.

Dunbar could not provide the exact location because it was on an unnamed road.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters and then the scene was handed over to police, he said.

Police said the fire occurred “northwest of the airport”.