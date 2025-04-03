Not all of her eight novels were crime fiction but she naturally veered towards mystery because of the genre’s ability to explore character, she said.

“Mystery and thriller and crime writing, you do get to explore some of the most interesting aspects of the human personality.

“I’m really interested in what makes human beings tick.”

Her latest novel Home Truths discusses online conspiracy theories and the devastating effect they can have.

Each of the featured authors, although broadly falling under the crime genre, has a different focus.

GB Ralph also branches outside of crime writing with a “cosy” mystery series, Milverton Mysteries, and queer romcoms.

Cynric Temple-Camp, a forensic pathologist who has worked on more than 2000 cases in New Zealand, writes non-fiction books about crime and death.

His first two books, The Cause of Death and The Quick and the Dead, were bestsellers.

Former television sport and news presenter Stephen Johnson has written five novels, often drawing on his past in television and as a tour guide in Europe.

The panel will discuss their latest novels and writing process.

“We talk about the setting, how did they get the atmosphere, how do they get the pace, how do they make it into a page-turner?” Norman said.

The Mystery in the Library series has been operating for 10 years; 2025 will be the first time since 2018 that the event has been held in Whanganui.

The Ngaio Marsh Awards has announced 30 events across Aotearoa this year, beating the previous record of 17 in a year.

Over the 10 years, 208 New Zealand authors and 38 libraries have featured in 90 events.

“It’s really just to shine a light on our Kiwi crime and thriller authors, and to celebrate libraries,” organiser Craig Sisterson said.

“The ethos is to bring together book lovers.”

The Riverside Wrongdoings event, in collaboration with Whanganui District Libraries, The Ngaio Marsh Awards and Lit – Whanganui Booklovers Festival, is on April 10 at 6pm at the Davis Library.

The event is free but attendees must RSVP to kat@whanganuilibrary.com

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.