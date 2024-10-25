A spokesperson said the Mobil retail network had company-owned sites and independently operated dealer-owned sites - Whanganui is a dealer-owned site.
In 2022, the Chronicle reported that Gulati was in charge of other Mobil-branded sites throughout the North Island, including in Morrinsville, Wairoa, Te Rapa and Frankton.
A Gulati-owned Mobil on Clayton Rd in Rotorua has also been without fuel for about two months, the Rotorua Daily Post reported.
A spokesman for the service station told the Daily Post on September 25 fuel was not available because of an upgrade to point-of-sale systems, and it aimed to be operational again in two to three weeks. Fuel was still not available this week.
Meanwhile, fuel company Waitomo Group confirmed to the Chronicle this week it was set to take over former Mobil sites at Te Rapa and Frankton this month.
A Waitomo spokeswoman said the company was looking for sites in Whanganui.
A police spokesperson said they were making inquiries to find those involved in Tuesday’s crash, which happened about 12.40am.
“The vehicle collided with a building, causing damage.The occupants of the vehicle left the scene.”
A forensic examination has been completed on the vehicle, which has been impounded.
