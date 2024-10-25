Mobil Whanganui East has not had fuel since mid-August but the company and service station owner will not say why. Photo / Mike Tweed

Neither the owners nor Mobil brand will say why the only service station in Whanganui East has been without fuel for more than two months.

The shop had remained open despite the pumps being dry, until a car crashed into the station on Tuesday.

Earlier this month a spokesperson for station owner the Gulati Group said they did not wish to comment on why there was no fuel at the Whanganui site and could not be reached this week for comment about the crash.

Onil Gulati took over the former BP 2go petrol station in 2022 and at the time said he was proud to bring Mobil back to the city.

Exxon Mobil would not answer questions from the Chronicle about why there was no petrol at the site and if fuel would return.