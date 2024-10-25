Advertisement
Whanganui East Mobil station without fuel for over two months

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Mobil Whanganui East has not had fuel since mid-August but the company and service station owner will not say why. Photo / Mike Tweed

Neither the owners nor Mobil brand will say why the only service station in Whanganui East has been without fuel for more than two months.

The shop had remained open despite the pumps being dry, until a car crashed into the station on Tuesday.

Earlier this month a spokesperson for station owner the Gulati Group said they did not wish to comment on why there was no fuel at the Whanganui site and could not be reached this week for comment about the crash.

Onil Gulati took over the former BP 2go petrol station in 2022 and at the time said he was proud to bring Mobil back to the city.

Exxon Mobil would not answer questions from the Chronicle about why there was no petrol at the site and if fuel would return.

A spokesperson said the Mobil retail network had company-owned sites and independently operated dealer-owned sites - Whanganui is a dealer-owned site.

In 2022, the Chronicle reported that Gulati was in charge of other Mobil-branded sites throughout the North Island, including in Morrinsville, Wairoa, Te Rapa and Frankton.

A Gulati-owned Mobil on Clayton Rd in Rotorua has also been without fuel for about two months, the Rotorua Daily Post reported.

A spokesman for the service station told the Daily Post on September 25 fuel was not available because of an upgrade to point-of-sale systems, and it aimed to be operational again in two to three weeks. Fuel was still not available this week.

Meanwhile, fuel company Waitomo Group confirmed to the Chronicle this week it was set to take over former Mobil sites at Te Rapa and Frankton this month.

A Waitomo spokeswoman said the company was looking for sites in Whanganui.

A police spokesperson said they were making inquiries to find those involved in Tuesday’s crash, which happened about 12.40am.

“The vehicle collided with a building, causing damage.The occupants of the vehicle left the scene.”

A forensic examination has been completed on the vehicle, which has been impounded.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.

