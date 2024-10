Police say the occupants of the vehicle left the scene.

Police say the occupants of the vehicle left the scene.

The Whanganui East Mobil petrol station on the corner of Anzac Parade and Jones St has been closed after a car crashed through its front.

A police spokesperson said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Anzac Parade about 12.40am on Tuesday.

“The vehicle collided with a building, causing damage to that building,” they said.

“The occupants of the vehicle left the scene.

“Police are making inquiries to locate those involved.”