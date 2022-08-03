Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Pedestrian injured after being hit by 'unknown' car in Whanganui

St John transported one person to Whanganui Hospital after they were hit by a car on Monday night. Photo / Bevan Conley

Finn Williams

Finn Williams

Multimedia journalist

A pedestrian was taken to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries after they were struck by an "unknown" car on Monday night.

Police were notified of the incident at the intersection of Barrack and London streets shortly before 10pm.

"The pedestrian has reported being hit by an unknown car," a police spokeswoman said.

"Police inquiries are ongoing."

The spokeswoman did not confirm whether the incident was being treated as a hit and run.

A St John spokesperson said they responded with an ambulance.

The pedestrian was taken to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries.