Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: Praise for parking technology

2 minutes to read
Photo / Bevan Conley

Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Chronicle

I read the article on new parking machines in Whanganui by Rob Rattenbury (Opinion, July 25).

I have been using these machines since they have been installed.

I never had any trouble using them. In

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.