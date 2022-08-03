Photo / Bevan Conley

I read the article on new parking machines in Whanganui by Rob Rattenbury (Opinion, July 25).

I have been using these machines since they have been installed.

I never had any trouble using them. In fact, they are very good because you have to put in the number plate of your car, so if you have time remaining and you move your car to another slot you don't pay anything extra.

Maybe some people just don't want to change, don't want to learn anything new and want to criticise technology.

NITIN GADGIL

Whanganui

Blood worth bottling

This morning (August 2) I opened my Chronicle and immediately started clapping and cheering... the Boys in Blue had struck a substantial blow for freedom from the anti-social antics of the "racing brigade". The reign of the noisy and property-damaging hoons behind the steering wheels of modified and misused vehicles has taken a hit from which it will not recover easily.

On behalf of all law-abiding citizens, may I congratulate the planning team and the enforcing teams for a job well done. To use my oft-used phrase for excellence ... their blood is worth bottling. Thank you to all concerned.

D PARTNER

Eastown

Enchanting performance

Live theatre is a wonderful thing.

You start with a director and a play or musical; they have the script, libretto, score and venue. Along come cast and crew, and with hours of voluntary time it all comes together.

Sometimes this alchemy is true magic, and I can only say that this was the case with Amdram's performance of Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods".

It was an enchanting performance, with cast, costumes, lighting, props and all the other elements fitting together perfectly. Sondheim's score is complex and difficult, but that did not deter the cast, which was full of youthful enthusiasm yet would not have looked out of place in a professional production. I am sorry for anyone who missed it.

Congratulations to [the] director, cast and all involved.

JOAN ROSIER-JONES

Whanganui East