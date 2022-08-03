Haimona Tamati (right) is currently 1-1 with Connor Woodman (left). Photo / Kuronokombat

Haimona Tamati will be the first Whanganui fighter to attend the WKA (World Kickboxing Association) World Championships when he makes the trip to Wales in November.

He got selected after coming through invitation-only training camps in March, and will compete in both glory rules kickboxing and full Muay Thai at the event.

A 30-strong New Zealand contingent will make the trip.

"I could be fighting two or three times a day while I'm over there," Tamati said.

"I'm working really hard to get fit enough for that."

Bouts range from three to five rounds, each two minutes long.

Tamati, who has a record of 17 wins and three losses, said he usually floated between 82kg and 90kg to get as many fights as he could.

He won the NZMF (New Zealand Muaythai Federation) cruiserweight title in July last year.

An appearance at King in the Ring in September is on the cards, as is the third fight in a trilogy with Connor Woodman, with both winning one so far.

When that fight takes place, Woodman's WKBF World Kick (Boxing Federation) Muay Thai NZ cruiserweight title will be on the line.

"I do have to be careful because I don't want to get injured before going over. It would be a lot of money to spend on nothing," Tamati said.

He is currently training at the Core MMA gym in Hamilton, having previously been based at Awa Kings in Whanganui.

"I'm definitely going for gold.

"The trainers and selectors think I have a good chance, so that's really reassuring."

The "ultimate goal" for his career in Muay Thai was reaching ONE Championship, a mixed martial arts, kickboxing and Muay Thai promotion based in Singapore.

"There are other fight promotions like Beast Championship, which is a pathway through to ONE," Tamati said.

"Hopefully winning the gold sets me up on that path."

The 2022 WKA World Championships take place in north Wales from October 31 to November 4.

A fundraising page to help with Tamati's trip can be found at

www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/road-to-worlds