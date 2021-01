The crash happened near the intersection of Campbell Rd and Waughs Rd just after 7.30am. Photo / File

One person has sustained moderate injuries after a two-vehicle crash just outside Feilding.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash near the intersection of Campbell Rd and Waughs Rd just after 7.30am on Wednesday morning.

The road was briefly closed while a vehicle was towed from the scene. It reopened around 8.40am.

The injured person was taken by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital.