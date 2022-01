One person was taken to hospital after their vehicle veered off the road and rolled near Taumarunui on Monday night.

Police received reports of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 4 near Ōwhango just after 7.30pm.

The vehicle, which only had the driver in it, appeared to have left the road and rolled, a spokesperson said.

The driver was taken to Taumarunui Hospital in a moderate condition.