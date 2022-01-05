Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

One person taken to hospital after crash in Ruapehu region

One person was injured and taken to hospital after a crash in the Ruapehu region on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 4 and Matapuna Rd just before 7pm.

Police, Fire and Emergency and St John responded.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance, one first response unit and a manager were sent to the crash.

A person was treated and taken to Taumaranui Hospital in a moderate condition.