Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson. Photo / Bevan Conley

The rise in daily Covid cases in the Whanganui region this week is in line with numbers seen across other regions.

That's according to Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson, who said the jump from 291 on Monday (March 28) to 447 the following day was what the DHB expected from Ministry of Health modelling on peak case numbers nationally.

"While we are aware of the stress and uncertainty rising numbers brings to our community, the increase in numbers is not a surprise," Simpson said.

The ministry says its daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

This is because of different reporting cut-off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their region of residence.

Like all DHBs nationally, monitoring numbers and responding to the needs of people with Covid-19 was a day-to-day undertaking, Simpson said.

He said he thought there might be an increase in the number of those treated in hospital for Covid-19 as the community outbreak peaked.

"Whanganui DHB's pandemic plan includes looking at extra capacity, including a dedicated Covid-19 ward if necessary for the best and safest possible care of Covid-positive patients and whānau, with all PPE and infection control methods in place.

"For every person we consider how best they can be cared for when admitted to hospital, depending on what other health needs they may have."

As part of the Ministry of Health's Care in the Community phase, DHBs, the Ministry of Social Development and local iwi health providers were supporting Covid-positive people throughout the isolation period and when hospitalisation was required, Simpson said.

"From what I understand it is going well for the majority of people who are seeking access.

"Given the fact that I was involved in designing it, I'm pretty happy that we are implementing it well locally."

Simpson recently spent four months in Wellington working with the Ministry on a health system preparedness programme, which aimed to preserve the hospital system by implementing a self/home isolation model.

People who reported positive Covid-19 tests would be contacted by primary healthcare services.

"Any welfare needs will be discussed with the household and support wrapped around those who need it," Simpson said.