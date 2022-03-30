Wanganui RSA president Rod Hart during last year's service. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The ongoing threat of Covid-19 has forced the cancellation of this year's Anzac Day dawn service in Whanganui.

Wanganui RSA president Rod Hart said the risk to returned service persons, as well as to other members of the public, was still remarkably high with Omicron in the region.

A substantial number of veterans were elderly and had underlying medical conditions, Hart said.

The April 25 service usually takes place at and around the War Memorial Centre forecourt in Whanganui's CBD.

It attracted thousands of people in 2021 and continuing with the event this year would be "terribly ill-considered", Hart said.

"We certainly do not wish to be responsible for hosting Anzac Day commemorations which turn out to be a super-spreader event."

Instead, the RSA is asking the public to join in the Stand at Dawn service at 6am, the same way it did two years ago.

In 1935, Whanganui became the first New Zealand city to hold a dawn service. The year 2020 was the first since then it hasn't been held.

"Those that wish to support the RSA can tune in to Radio NZ National, which will broadcast the national service from Wellington," Hart said.

"We would also encourage those that wish to lay flowers or wreaths at the Cenotaph to do so throughout the day to avoid crowds.

"Hopefully, normal services will resume in 2023."

Although the Government had recently changed the Covid-19 rules to allow gatherings, it did not necessarily follow that it was currently safe to do so, Hart said.

"With our returned and services members largely aged, it is a risk we are not prepared to take at this time.

"We're forgoing our Anzac Day parade because we are worried about Omicron, but on the other side of the world [Ukraine] there's a full-scale war going on in a civilised country."

There had been some kickback on the decision, including a couple of written letters, Hart said.

"I think a lot of that is personal interest.

"They want to get out with their medals on and parade around and feel important. The reality is, that's not what it's all about.

"It's those kinds of people who are the most upset."

The RSA Poppy Day street collection, usually held over three days, will take place only on Thursday, April 21.

"Once again, we are down on volunteers, and a lot of people who volunteered in previous years probably won't be keen this year," Hart said.

"We'll run it for the one day and do it properly. There will be boxes in shops, and ANZ bank has boxes in there all the time."

Hart said the public's health came first.

"I know of a number of businesses around town that are temporarily closed because of Covid, and I can't see how it will all be gone in another three weeks' time.

"As well as older people, a lot of young kids come along too. We really have to protect everybody."