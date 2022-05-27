Voyager 2021 media awards
Advertisement

Nicky Rennie: Manners cost us nothing but make us richer

4 minutes to read
The impact of learning manners, such as standing up in a bus so another person can have a seat, is far-reaching, writes Nicky Rennie. Photo / 123rf

By Nicky Rennie

OPINION

Manners.

Only seven letters, but those seven letters can change the world.

Indoctrination is a much bigger word; however, anyone who has been taught manners has been brought up to learn respect for others.

