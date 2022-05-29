Taihape took control early with a try, while first five Dane Whale added a penalty. Photo / Bevan Conley

Byford's Readimix Taihape continues to be a step above the pack in Tasman Tanning Premier after once again pulling away from determined visitors, in this case, Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist, for a 39-17 win at Memorial Park on Saturday.

Racking up defence No 7 in this Grand Hotel Challenge Shield reign, Taihape have the depth to experiment with their line-up, leaving a couple of regular starters and Steelform Whanganui squad members to come off the bench.

They took control early with a try, while first five Dane Whale added a penalty, and then a well-worked backline spread with fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden coming into the line saw winger Tiari Mumby dot down for 13-0 in as many minutes.

But this was not the wide-eyed Marist side that got destroyed 81-14 last year at the same ground, as centre Jack O'Leary swooped on a loose pass from an ambitious spread inside Taihape's 22m to dash over beside the posts, first five Rangi Kui converting.

Good control and attack through the backline saw Kui put down a grubber kick that ricocheted off a defender's boot for O'Leary to toe it through and dive in for his double to close the gap to 13-12.

Taihape pulled away again with their third try approaching halftime, but again Marist lifted as halfback Rory Gudsell took a quick tap to get his team down on attack, and from a ruck in front of the posts, flanker Brad Graham ran off into a gap and popped it up to lock Brad O'Leary to again close the gap to a point at halftime.

But like they did against Kaierau, Taihape found fifth gear – bringing on their top loose forwards – and with momentum, Whale threw the dummy near the posts and bumped out of a tackle to score a try he converted.

Another Taihape converted try followed in the 56th minute, Marist creating opportunities inside the home side's danger zone but just unable to capitalise.

Losing a player to the sin-bin didn't help with the clock running down, and then Rogers-Holden chased a Whale grubber kick to control the ball soccer-style and score his double in the corner on fulltime.

Having to play nearly three-quarters of the game with 14 men saw Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau lose their undefeated tag, as Harvey Round Motors Rātana signalled their intentions in the opening round of Senior Division 1 with a 28-10 victory at the Country Club.

The most thrilling fixture was at Rochfort Park, as for the second week in a row, JJ Walters Marton clung onto the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield by their fingernails – surviving a second-half comeback by McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu to hang on for another draw, 22-22.

Arc Logistics-TD Brick & Blocks Marist Celtic made it two comfortable Spriggens Park derby wins this season, as they lead the table after a 53-27 win over Black Bull Liquor Pirates.

In the opening round of the five-team Division 2, the desperately unlucky Bennett's Taihape, who drew with Marton last week, got a measure of revenge on Kelso Hunterville – beating them 29-23 at Memorial Park to pay back the 22-14 loss at Hunterville Domain in April.

McCrea Scanning Counties lead the table after a big 41-0 win over Marist Buffalos at McNab Domain.

There will be no club rugby this coming Saturday for Queen's Birthday weekend, as Monday will see the Steelform Whanganui vs Wairarapa Bush pre-season representative game at the Country Club.

Results, May 28

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 5

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 27 (Tai Pulemagafa, Woody Martin, Tyrone Kemp, Karl Pascoe tries; Brooklyn Herewini pen, 2 con) bt Waverley Harvesting Border 24 (Ross McDonald, Kieran Hussey, Craig Clare, Tom Syme tries; Clare 2 con). HT: 19-12.

Grand Hotel Challenge Shield – Byford's Readimix Taihape 39 (Tyler Rogers-Holden 2, Tiari Mumby, Tim Goodwin, Beau Walker, Dane Whale tries; Whale pen, 3 con) bt Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 17 (Jack O'Leary 2, Brad O'Leary tries; Rangi Kui con). HT: 18-17.

Senior Division 1, Week 1

At Spriggens Park: Ali Arc Logistics-TD Brick & Blocks Marist Celtic 53 bt Black Bull Liquor Pirates 53-27. HT: 27-5.

At Kaierau Country Club: Harvey Round Motors Rātana bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 28-10. HT: 18-10.

At Rochfort Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): JJ Walters Marton drew with McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu 22-22. HT: 19-10 Marton.

Senior Division 2, Week 1

At Memorial Park: Bennett's Taihape bt Kelso Hunterville 29-23. HT: 12-8.

At McNab Domain: McCrea Scanning Counties bt Marist Buffalo' 41-0. HT: 22-0.

Bye: Utiku Old Boys.