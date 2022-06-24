Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Nicky Rennie: Undercover secrets of the unofficial leader of the Beige Brigade

5 minutes to read
It's time to ditch the beige for a splash of colour, writes Nicky Rennie. Photo / 123rf

It's time to ditch the beige for a splash of colour, writes Nicky Rennie. Photo / 123rf

Whanganui Chronicle
By Nicky Rennie

OPINION

It's what's on the inside that counts.

There aren't many things that frighten me. During my 30-year radio career, I did a 10,000-foot free-fall with a microphone strapped to my chest, drove stockcars, abseiled

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.