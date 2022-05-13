Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Nicky Rennie: Lessons learned while teaching your child to drive

5 minutes to read
No amount of negativity will help your child when they are learning to drive, Nicky Rennie writes. Photo / 123rf

No amount of negativity will help your child when they are learning to drive, Nicky Rennie writes. Photo / 123rf

Whanganui Chronicle
By Nicky Rennie

OPINION:

There are a couple of huge moments in my life that I remember vividly.

One involved getting my driver's licence and the other involved learning to use a very small, helpful feminine hygiene product

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.