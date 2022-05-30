National Party leader Christopher Luxon, as well as Act's David Seymour, should reconsider their opposition to the Māori Health Authority, writes Ken Carvell. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Marianne Schumacher's criticism of the article by Julian Leys puts her in the warmonger basket where old grievances from past injustices fester hate which won't let you move on, it ties you to revenge/utu to New Zealanders.

The Abraham Accords are allowing governments to move on allowing businesses in these countries to work together for the betterment of all.

When you work together you can get a different view of the people your country has spent years hating, a complete waste, as hate consumes people, they can't think straight and get on and enjoy a more profitable life.

Nothing is gained by living past grievances, stick them in the back of your mind.

[Abridged]

GARTH SCOWN

Whanganui

Feeling enriched

I was somewhat disappointed and upset (and perhaps a little annoyed) at the negative letter from Grey Power (May 24). Why do some people be so negative when in every situation there are positive thoughts.

I am very happy and feel privileged as a senior to receive NZ Superannuation. The increase on April 1 each year is given to all beneficiaries and this year was the biggest increase. Also, there's the Winter Energy Payment so I got an increase of $80 a fortnight.

As an individual, I feel enriched.

People have different needs and spend their money differently and there is no "right" way. Don't judge others please. Be happy and surrounded by love.

Take care and stay safe.

OLGA McKERRAS QSM

Whanganui

Support for the Māori Health Authority

I cannot fathom why the National Party and Act are opposed to the Māori Health Authority, despite 60 non-government organisations (to name just a few ... Cancer Society, Hospice, Mental Health, Stroke Society, College of Surgeons, Nurses Organisation etc) and 433 significant and prominent individuals having written asking them to reconsider their opposition.

Surely these health organisations and individuals know more on health issues and how best they be administered rather than politicians of the National Party and Act.

KEN CARVELL

Whanganui