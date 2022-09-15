The building was constructed in 1922. Photo / Bevan Conley

An option has been presented to the Whanganui District Council on what to do with the city's Native Land Court Building - but the project is seeking a developer.

The Whanganui Heritage Restoration Trust bought the building with a $200,000 advance from the council in 2020, aiming for its restoration and resale.

Trustee Richard Austin told council this week that it was proposing the "most commercial option" - converting the space into four two-bedroom apartments while retaining the original courtroom.

"We have got engineering reports and conservation reports, and we've got to the point now that we have a concept project.

"As a project it is viable but it's still going to be quite hard to pull off."

Finding a "cornerstone investor" was the next step.

"They will buy it off us and out of that we will end up a restored heritage building, but it will inevitably be in the hands of a private party," Austin said.

The estimated cost of the trust's restoration plan was $2,229,000, with Lottery grants potentially funding $450,000 of that.

Austin said while it was a bit "arse about face", the trust would seek out a buyer before the build began.

"We suspect the developer might have their own concepts and what they think they can get out of it."

Lottery funding could only come to the trust because it was a charitable organisation.

"There is a flexible structure we are going to have to develop here," Austin said.

"With us owning the building and controlling the [Lottery] capital and concept, and the developer having the cash, it will be a build to an agreed design."

Richard Austin of the Whanganui Heritage Restoration Trust. Photo / File

Councillor Josh Chandulal Mackey said the building itself was "highly sensitive" and asked whether the trust had engaged with mana whenua representatives in the planning process.

Iwi have the first right of refusal as a buyer.

Austin said iwi had been told about the project very early on.

"Now we've got to the point of having all our work done and [we are] ready to take the step forward, we haven't wanted to go further until we knew what iwi's position was.

"We have to put a stake in the ground as to when our attempts to consult and close with them end."

Current plans and proposals had been sent to Te Runanga O Tupoho representative John Maihi and to the Land Settlement Trust, Craig said.

"I've talked directly to John and he expressed that Tupoho would have no desire to be involved with the building, primarily because the native land courts were responsible for the alienation of Māori lands.

"At this stage, there has been no indication from the Land Settlement Trust of a desire to be involved.

"We will continue to keep them informed if they wish to at any point."

Land Settlements Trust chairman Ken Mair said further conversations needed to be held.

"We have got a fair bit on our plate, so basically, we haven't discussed it in full at this stage.

"There are still things to think through and work through.

"There is certainly kōrero about what it represented around the context of a system that for some, robbed us of our lands."

Maihi said while he wouldn't stop the redevelopment going ahead, he had no interest in being a part of it.

"They can do it, as long as they don't start including all the historical stuff in there. If history is being recorded in there then we could well have something to say.

"The historical significance of it [the building] to Māori is zilch."

The Environment Court declined consent for UCOL and Te Puna Matauranga o Whanganui, which Maihi chaired, to demolish the building in 2013.

"We are not going to support glorifying that building in a way, where Māori people were waiting on the road for a penny for 2000 acres," Maihi said.

Meanwhile, Whanganui Heritage Restoration Trust chairwoman Helen Craig said depending on the financial agreement with the "ultimate owner", it was possible the council may be the funder of the reconstruction in the short term.

"It's not our preference but it's possible. At the end of the day, we would be recovering the full cost to council," Craig said.

"Now we want to see if there are any ultimate owners out there, and what option they would like.

"If we would need to draw down money from council, which would be a loan, then we would be coming back to them with what that would look like."

The building, on the corner of Rutland St and Market Pl, was constructed in 1922.

It has Category 1 status with Heritage New Zealand, meaning it has special or outstanding historical or cultural heritage significance.