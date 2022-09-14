Whanganui District Council's pound opened on Airport Road in 2020. Photo / 123RF

Whanganui's menacing dog population has almost doubled in a year.

The district has three dogs classified as dangerous, up from one last year, while 43 are classified as menacing, up from 26 last year.

Of the 43 menacing dogs, 15 were classified as menacing based on behaviour, and 28 based on their breed.

Dogs classified as dangerous or menacing must not be in public spaces without a muzzle except when confined completely within a vehicle or a cage.

Dangerous dogs must also be on a leash.

The numbers were revealed in Whanganui District Council's annual dog control report, which also found a significant drop in infringements issued.

Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, there were 107 infringement notices issued, compared to 953 the year before.

The report said due to Covid-19 and staff shortages, bulk infringements were not issued for unregistered dogs in October 2021.

There was also a drop in registered dogs in the district, with 7775 in the council's books, down from 8490 the previous year.

Animal control was contacted 3319 times for dog-related requests, compared with 3562 the previous year.

Whanganui District Council compliance officer for education and pound keeper Marieke Waghorn said the pound was currently full.

The council operates the 'Adopt-a-Dog' Facebook page to rehome and reunite dogs caught by the pound.

"We have managed to rehome a lot of dogs, and we are continuing to rehome," Waghorn said.

"Unfortunately, there is a nationwide glut of dogs available for adoption, and most rescues are now shutting their doors.

"We are in the same boat."

Waghorn said the number of people adopting had also dropped significantly.

"If people are wanting to surrender their dogs for rehoming, we can't take them.

"Another thing that is happening is people not desexing. We are seeing tons of litters of puppies being abandoned."

Of the 3319 requests, 698 were for wandering dogs and 794 were for barking.

There were 198 dog attacks reported, up from 120 in 2020/21.