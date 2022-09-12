Phillip Bear Reweti is standing for Whanganui District Council to be seen and heard. Photo / Bevan Conley

Phillip "Bear" Reweti is a third-time candidate for Whanganui District Council this year and he is making an unusual pledge to voters.

"I qualify for the pension next year and I want to donate the income to local charities and services like surf lifesaving and volunteer firefighters," he said.

Reweti said it is not a bribe to voters and he'll probably make the donations whether or not he's elected.

"I'm concerned about the same things that a lot of the other candidates are - our environment, climate change, the housing shortage - but I just wanted to put something different in there because charities and some of our essential services are underfunded," he said.

Reweti stood for election in 2016 and in 2019.

"I want to represent mana whenua because although the council consults with iwi we are not represented at the council table," he said.

Reweti said his opposition to the Government's Three Waters reform programme is well-known as he often protests outside the council building.

"I know a lot of the candidates are opposed to the water reforms but I'm often there protesting by myself."

Reweti is also known in the Whanganui community for protesting a range of social and environmental concerns.

As well as Three Waters, he is concerned about other proposed changes to local government responsibilities and said he would like to be at the table as the council works through the changes over the next term.

He is known as "Bear" to many and said he was given the nickname while working at Imlay Freezing Works, where he was employed for 38 years.

"The name came from an American TV show in the early 80s called BJ And the Bear," he said.

"Another guy with the same name as me worked at Imlay and I got the name so our co-workers didn't get us mixed up."

Reweti said he has specific concerns about upcoming plans for Whanganui, including the proposed water bottling plant in Whanganui East and the new courthouse and police station.

Although both proposals are outside the council's jurisdiction, Reweti said they are of concern to the community and he thinks the council should be questioning them.

"I don't like the idea that water could be extracted here, sent overseas, and sold back to us at a profit," he said.

"The site of the police station and courthouse worries me because it's a residential area and school kids will have to walk past. Where they are now is in the business area and I think they should stay in a business area."

Reweti is a father of nine and said as a koro/grandfather he wants to help ensure that Whanganui will be a safe and healthy place for his mokopuna.

If re-elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

That I've been seen and heard. I'm always out there anyway and people know me so I hope they will be happy to share their concerns with me.

How will you do that?

By listening and speaking up for people.