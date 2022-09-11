Promoting equity in Whanganui a top goal for council candidate Cerise Packer. Photo / Bevan Conley

First-time Whanganui District Council candidate Cerise Packer is a great believer in teamwork and believes she has a lot to offer as a team member.

"I would welcome the opportunity to be at the table with people who have differing world views working together for a common purpose," Packer said.

"I think it is important to go into anything with the understanding that you can't always win, and the goal for participation is working towards consensus."

Born in Whanganui with Ngā Ruahine and Ngāti Ruanui lineage, Packer said she returned to her hometown a couple of years ago.

A mum of three school-aged children, she spent almost two decades living across the Tasman, working in risk management in the insurance industry.

"It has been a bit hard to adjust to lower wages and rising costs here, but it is so good to be home.

"Our children love living here, and it is a better lifestyle for families."

Packer said living back in Whanganui had also enabled her to begin studying towards nursing qualifications as a mature student.

"I'm also an active member of Amdram and sing in my church choir.

"I loved drama studies at school, and was involved with Amdram and the Repertory Theatre before moving to Australia."

She gained governance experience by serving on a number of committees and boards.

Packer said she was not as well-informed on the Government's proposed changes to local body responsibilities as she would like to be, and preferred to seek election with an open mind.

"Obviously there are differing views within the community and around the council table, but I prefer to keep an open mind, and would work with other councillors to do what is best for the community.

"I know there would be a lot of reading and a lot of listening and learning for me."

Packer said she had been impressed with the current council's intentions to address social inequality in the Whanganui community.

"I would like to be part of those efforts going forward, and would work with the networks I have and build new ones to determine how the council can best work with the community.

"It is about providing equal opportunities for everyone, and sometimes when people talk about equality, they are saying that everyone has the same opportunities. I believe in equity, which means everyone has access to what they need."

Packer said people who had been disadvantaged by circumstances not of their own making needed additional resources to give them equality.

"Whanganui is the right kind of community to enable that to happen, because there are a lot of very caring and generous people here."

Packer said her immediate whānau and extended network of family and friends were very supportive of her bid for a council seat.

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

"That I have been present and active in the community. That people know who I am and that I am there to represent their needs and concerns."

How will you do that?

"By being visible in the community, and listening and learning from experienced councillors and members of the community."