Charlie Anderson promises to vote according to common sense if he is re-elected to Whanganui District Council. Photo / Bevan Conley

Charlie Anderson promises to vote according to common sense if he is re-elected to Whanganui District Council. Photo / Bevan Conley

Long-serving Whanganui district councillor Charlie Anderson is seeking re-election for a fourth term.

One of eight serving councillors seeking re-election, Anderson said even if all were successful there would still be new faces at the table.

"This will guarantee that at least four newbies gain the valuable experience they will need over the coming years to appreciate exactly what they have let themselves in for," he said.

"Many candidates, myself included, had never attended a council meeting prior to being elected. We had the naive belief that we could get on council and sort the place out."

While serving his first term when Annette Main was mayor, Anderson said she gave him some wise advice.

"Mayor Annette's words often ring in my ears, 'Beware what you wish for Charlie'. Truer words I have yet to hear.

"Some think the council is an extension of the social welfare department, but it is not. There are many in our community that need genuine help, and I venture to suggest [there are] an equal number who just take advantage of a caring and giving society."

Anderson said although he believed the council should do what it was able to help people, it was not the ratepayers' responsibility.

"It is central government that should be footing the bill and social housing is but one example," he said

"It appears to me this government, good people I am sure, base far too many of their decisions on aspiration rather than common sense."

Anderson said he had doubts about changes to policies that would affect local government in the months ahead.

He was unsure about reforms to the Resource Management Act - the main law that has governed how people interact with natural resources.

Later this year, the RMA will be replaced by three new acts - the Natural and Built Environments Act, Spatial Planning Act and Climate Adaptation Act.

"It has always been my belief the RMA has done nothing but overly regulate and stifle growth because of its monstrous power and the sometimes dubious decisions made by the people administering it," Anderson said.

"Hopefully, the three new acts will make things easier for those that have been struggling with the RMA and its delivery in the past - time will tell."

Anderson described the Three Waters reforms as a "most dangerous, ill-thought-out, expensive, unworkable disaster".

"Again, aspiration with no substance or thought of the irreversible consequences if it ever gets off the ground.

"Over the years our council has spent millions on our three waters; now with minimal cash bribes, government expects us to hand over our assets and subsidise other cities' failing infrastructure."

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

As an independent thinker who votes according to commonsense and consequences for the wider community, rather than emotion and political correctness.

How will you do that?

I would encourage the new council to relax the smothering effect that standing orders can have on good dialogue and debate. Although things are more relaxed in workshops, when it comes to committees and council sign-off we tend to make speeches rather than debate a particular subject that may further require discussion so as to make the best decisions for our community.