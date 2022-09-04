Jenny Duncan at the recent coastal conference in the Duncan Pavillion at Castlecliff. Photo / Supplied

Deputy mayor Jenny Duncan is seeking re-election to the Whanganui District Council after serving three terms.

She wants to be an experienced voice at the table for the next term, which she said will be demanding with "massive changes" ahead.

"The next term will not be business as usual and at this point in time, there is no knowing what councils will even look like in three years," she said.

"As well as Three Waters and the controversy that it is creating, we also have a full review and amendment to the Resource Management Act [RMA] which affects our planning and consent processes, and we have the Future for Local Government review."

Duncan said they are three "massive changes" to the make-up of local government and she wants to use her nine years of experience to help advise and guide the process for Whanganui.

"Water reform is necessary, but let's give the new regulator, Taumata Arowai, time to do their job. We don't need the centralised model that is being mandated. I'm a strong believer in local voices for local issues," she said.

"RMA reform also looks like a reduction in local voice given the planned regional approach. That isn't wise."

Duncan publicly expressed her opposition to Covid-19 vaccine mandates earlier this year and has received criticism about her interviews with controversial alternative media organisations at the time.

She said she now regretted not investigating the groups before agreeing to the interviews.

Duncan stands by her view that vaccination should be a personal choice and said she is not "anti-vax" but supports everyone's right to exercise either option.

"Those who know me well also know these views are not reflected at the council table," she said.

"I believe in the ability to choose, I'm unaffiliated with any groups and abhor violence of any kind."

Duncan said Te Awa Tupua legislation passed in 2017 will be central to much of the council's work and decisions over the next term.

"Te Awa Tupua is more than an act of Parliament - it is a sound philosophy and will influence the way we will do business into the future," she said.

"Adapting to climate change and reducing our emissions where we can will be a priority."

Duncan said she wants the council to continue to lobby the Government for changes to the "antiquated" and unfair rating system.

"A place for our youth to hang out, food and housing security for our many vulnerable, and the completion of the Sarjeant Gallery, are all priorities," she added.

Duncan said her three terms (two as deputy mayor) had been eventful and passed quickly. She has chaired several committees and said she is especially proud of her contributions to the Castlecliff rejuvenation project and the port revitalisation.

She lives in Castlecliff, has adult children, is a qualified chartered accountant, and has a master's degree in business.

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

I want to see more affordable homes built and some wins for Whanganui in the reforms process, and the port project successfully completed, at least on the north side.

How will you do that?

Support the organisations who are keen to build to get construction underway. Ensure relationships between all entities remain robust and open so that work is as swift as possible, with the best outcome for Whanganui.