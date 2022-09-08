Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died peacefully at Balmoral early on Friday. Photo / Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II is being remembered in Whanganui as someone who served until her final day and under whose rule stability prospered.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died peacefully at Balmoral early on Friday (NZ time), and was the longest-serving monarch in the history of Britain and the Commonwealth, having acceded the throne in 1952.

Flags around Whanganui have moved to half-mast as people wake to the news the Queen has died.

Monarchy NZ's Whanganui and Manawatū representative, Josh Chandulal-Mackay, said it was a monumental moment in world history.

"We're talking about someone who was the embodiment of strength and stability and continuity over not just 70 years but her entire life.

"For everyone under the age of 70 - they cannot recall a time where she was not in the role she is in as Queen. It's quite phenomenal really the extent of that service and duty."

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said the Whanganui District Council would now carry out pre-planned procedures in recognition of the passing of the monarch.

There were flag protocols for the district, and a memorial book would be made available at council for people to come and write messages before it is taken to the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

"Come and sign it, absolutely," McDouall said.

Council would also be talking to the Anglican Church about holding a service in Whanganui, McDouall said.

The Queen was an "icon of stability", the mayor said.

"Queen Elizabeth gave such incredible service and there are many people including myself who've only known one monarch, one head on the coin, one head on the stamps.

"[She] also had the stability through all the troubles - that the world and her own family have been through."

McDouall said Whanganui had a special link to the Queen after her son, Prince Edward, spent time in this city in the 1980s as a tutor at Whanganui Collegiate.

"Our sympathies extend to him and his family."

Chandulal-Mackay said the Queen's service was an example of how to put some good into the world from a public service role.

"For someone to have been Queen for all that time - and to have barely put a foot wrong either is an incredible legacy of public service."

He said he expected a lot of sadness in the city today.

"It's a massive day. There's going to be a lot of people feeling their way through this.

"It's something we all knew was coming ... but didn't quite want to believe it would ever actually occur."

Chandulal-Mackay said Her Majesty's death was quite sudden.

"It was only yesterday when she was standing in an audience in Balmoral ... greeting the new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and inviting her to accept a government."

To be able to do that while in a frail state told a story in itself, Chandulal-Mackay said.

"Right up until her last day of life she was still doing her duty."

He had followed the Queen's life very closely since he was young.

"I remember seeing her in Paris when I was about nine years old when I was over there with my parents."

Even then she was an old woman, Chandulal-Mackay said.

"It just goes to show that for a lot of people they have this grandmotherly figure in their life who was always there so the thought of her suddenly not being with us is quite a lot to wrap your head around."

He said King Charles would be following in the footsteps of someone who set the bar "incredibly high" for ruling.

"He will need to embody the nation as a whole, need to represent the Commonwealth and all its diversity as best he can."

It would also be a really sad day for the King because he would take over the throne immediately with no stand-down period, he added.

Chandulal-Mackay said the Queen had visited New Zealand 10 times during her reign.

The Queen also granted the Royal Whanganui Opera House the ability to have the word royal in its title.

"Honestly, I don't think Whanganui is different to anywhere else in the sense we're all going to be reflecting on the loss of someone who had been part of our lives for all of it," Chandulal-Mackay said.

He said people on his Facebook feed - of all ages young and old - were paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on Friday morning.