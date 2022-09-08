Samu Kubunavanua keeps his starting berth by moving to blindside flanker. Photo / NZME

It will be a fresh Steelform Whanganui propping pair that is tasked with keeping Meads Cup holders South Canterbury from crossing off the sole remaining goal on their impressive bucket list this Saturday.

The highly anticipated Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship fourth-round game at Cooks Gardens between the two unbeaten sides will set the scene for the Meads Cup title race, as the Cantabrians bring north a strong outfit that appears improved even from the squad that went through last year's slightly shortened season undefeated.

Having finally cracked winning Heartland's ultimate prize in 2022 after the heartbreak of missing out in four straight years of Meads play-offs – 2015-18 – while winning the Lochore Cup for the second time in 2019 and retaining the set of regional trophies contested in the Hanan Shield districts, there is literally only one accolade South Canterbury have yet to achieve.

They have never beaten Whanganui at home on Cooks Gardens in Heartland rugby.

There have been some close calls – four of the games were decided by seven points or less, with South Canterbury all but getting up in 2013 (24-23) and 2016 (32-30).

Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin was not aware of that interesting statistic before his regular preview interview but, far from being comforted by history, he respects the visitors too much to do anything but live in the now.

Hamlin has a good relationship with his opposite coach Nigel Walsh from their time working together with the NZ Heartland XV, and knows the star southern players well, including new lock Mathew Taula-Fili, who played five games for Whanganui last year on loan from Canterbury.

There is also the score to be settled from last year's devastating 28-14 loss in a windy Timaru.

The two sides were fairly even by all game metrics, but three times in the first half Whanganui turned over possession on the attacking side of halfway and immediately South Canterbury's wingers Kalavini Leatigaga and Sireli Buliruarua sprinted away for 60m tries.

Radar-like Tasman goal-kicker Sam Briggs took care of the rest with four conversions, as he and veteran halfback Willie Wright utilised a smart territory-kicking game to leave Whanganui too much ground to cover in the second half.

"We were our own worst enemy last year against them," said Hamlin.

"Because of the [competition] draw, it just proved too much for us to get back to them and maybe play them in a final.

"They're a good side – they're confident, well coached, they've got good players in the right areas.

"If we want to beat them, we've got to play well."

Looking back at last weekend's comfortable but frustrating win over East Coast in Ruatoria, Hamlin felt the team is still trying to play at a pace that they have yet to learn to control – leaving a couple of tries out there with poor pass options.

He wants strike weapons like midfielders Timoci Seruwalu and Kameli Kuruyabaki to be attacking off momentum, rather than receiving the ball when they have to create the initial impetus.

Hamlin liked the sharpness he saw at Tuesday night training, as he had to make the tough calls on the starting XV.

Linchpin prop Gabriel Hakaraia has suffered a calf strain, so gifted youngster Keightley Watson will move into the starting line-up, and going with him will be Manawatū import Bradley Fountain.

Tai Pulemagafa moves back to the bench alongside big and rugged Slade Hay-Horton, the former for his mobility in the second half, the latter to hold up the scrum and be a cog in the lineout.

"It's always been the intention to give Keightley a few more minutes," said Hamlin.

"He's been building every week, getting better and better, so we just want to see him out there.

"Brad will go to the other side. We have to save Gabe from himself – give him a week or two [to recover]."

The other big call was the return of Jamie Hughes for the crucial openside flanker spot, as Samu Kubunavanua keeps his starting berth by moving to blindside, seeing Ben Whale shift into lock for Matt Ashworth.

"Samu offers another dimension, it's a hard call on Ashworth, but Samu gives us a physical edge and for this game we need that.

"We need to attack them."

Remembering South Canterbury's breakaway tries in 2021, Hamlin is happy that winger Tyler Rogers-Holden came through his comeback game with East Coast unscathed, as his noted cover defence could prove vital.

"He gets around the bootlaces and puts people down – that's a good example for people – put their big ball–runners on the ground."

And if anyone will be up for another tussle with Wright and co, it's Whanganui halfback Lindsay Horrocks as, like Rogers-Holden, Hamlin wants the experienced heads to lead the way.

"He rises to it. As well as the young halfbacks are playing, this is what you want Horrocks for – he lives this stuff."

Kickoff is 2.35pm.

The Whanganui team is:

1. Keightley Watson; 2. Roman Tutauha; 3. Bradley Fountain; 4. Peter Travis Hay-Horton; 5. Ben Whale; 6. Samu Kubunavanua; 7. Jamie Hughes; 8. Semi Vodosese; 9. Lindsay Horrocks; 10. Dane Whale (c); 11. Tyler Rogers-Holden; 12. Timoci Seruwalu; 13. Kameli Kuruyabaki; 14. Alekesio Vakarorogo; 15. Ezra Malo.

Reserves – 16. Slade Hay-Horton; 17. Tai Pulemagafa; 18. Jack Yarrall; 19. Ranato Tikoisolomone; 20. Matt Ashworth; 21. Caleb Gray; 22. Ethan Robinson; 23. Josaia Bogileka.