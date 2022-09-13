Tawhero School grounds are still boggy and very wet. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui District Council investigation into the water-logged grounds at Tawhero School has found a neighbouring development did not redirect water to the school - but the school's principal is still seeking answers.

And now the Ministry of Education is also investigating.

Over the last 12 months Tawhero School has become a muddy swamp, which school representatives believed were worse due to a recent housing development.

The development is behind the school at the end of Tawhero St and started around August last year under the resource consent issued by the council.

Recent tests by the council were collated in a report and concluded the land changes from the development did not redirect water to the school.

"It's still boggy and very wet sadly," Marshall said.

The report stated Niwa reported the rainfall over the last 12-month period in Whanganui was approximately 34.7 per cent more than the annual average over a similar period.

Whanganui District Council chief executive David Langford said this would have certainly added to the water ponding and boggy ground conditions.

"The main conclusion of the report is council's stormwater drainage all appear to be in good condition and working correctly with no blockages," Langford said.

"We have also confirmed that the adjacent subdivision is not contributing to the school's issues as water from the subdivision flows away from the school into a new stormwater drain."

On Monday members from the Whanganui District Council, Tawhero School board and the Ministry of Education (MoE) met to discuss the next steps.

"The council hasn't owned the problem, but they're really happy to work with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and come up with solutions," Marshall said.

Tawhero School principal Karleen Marshall said meeting with the council was better than it could have been. Photo / Bevan Conley

"If you'd asked me before the meeting how I felt, I was really annoyed because in the report it clearly says the council aren't willing to take any responsibility.

"But after that meeting, I feel quite good."

She said the ministry would now do its own research.

She wanted the council to fix the grounds, but said it was still great discussions were taking place.

"It was better than it could have been," Marshall said.

The test report stated work to remove a tree root infiltration that was connected to the public wastewater system would potentially help the situation somewhat.

"Further options will have to be explored by the Ministry of Education on any improvement of the field drainage system, and proper commissioning of the stormwater pump station will be necessary to fully address the issue," the report stated.