Why you might see more seals around Whanganui this spring

A "happy and chunky" adult male New Zealand fur seal/kekeno on Whanganui's North Mole. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents may notice an increasing number of seals around the coast and river this spring.

"One reason is simply that there are more seals around," Department of Conservation (DoC) senior biodiversity ranger Laurie Whitehead said.

"Seal populations around the country are doing well."

She said they were moving further north up the coast as they recolonised their former range following the devastation from sealing in the 19th century.

"As we head into spring this is the time when pups are weaned from their mothers and learn to fend for and feed themselves," Whitehead said.

She said it was also common to see seals of any age showing up around beaches around this time as last year's grown seals left the colony and head out on their own.

She said the seal, photographed by the Chronicle on the North Mole on Wednesday afternoon, was a New Zealand fur seal/kekeno.

"It looks to be a very happy and chunky adult male," Whitehead said.

A senior DOC ranger said the best thing to do is to leave them alone. Photo / Bevan Conley

She said kekeno were very curious and exploratory by nature.

"They can travel up rivers and even walk quite far inland, the record is 15km, so people should be prepared to spot them anywhere.

"But mostly they will be found on rocky shores and basking in the sun."

She said the best thing to do was to leave them alone.

"Always keep a 20-metre distance, don't get between the seal and the sea, and never touch or feed seals.

"They can be very aggressive if they feel threatened and they can move faster than they look."

She said to keep dogs on leashes if walking in areas where seals were found

"Keep them on a lead until you are away from the seal and warn other people walking their dogs in the area.

"DoC takes a 'hands off' approach to seals and won't intervene unless the animal is in obvious danger such as relaxing on a road, tangled in debris, or seriously injured," Whitehead said.