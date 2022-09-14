Photo / NZME

A Whanganui Lotto player has struck a big win, collecting a $1 million first division prize.

The winning ticket in Wednesday night's draw was sold on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Powerball was not struck on Wednesday and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $800,000 on Saturday night.