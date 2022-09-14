Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Lotto player wins big for first division prize

Whanganui Chronicle
Quick Read
Photo / NZME

Photo / NZME

A Whanganui Lotto player has struck a big win, collecting a $1 million first division prize.

The winning ticket in Wednesday night's draw was sold on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Powerball was not struck on Wednesday and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $800,000 on Saturday night.