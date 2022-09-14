Come On Up is (from left) James Paki, Mihingarangi Martin, Joel Paki, Herepete Robertson, Mikey Takao, Marcel Martin and Gerrard Paki. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui band Come On Up has scooped a major national award, barely a year after forming to record a tribute.

Brothers Marcel Martin, Benjy Paki, Joel Paki, James Paki and Gerrard Paki got together in 2021 to record the song as a tribute to their late father Johnny Paki but didn't stop there.

They adopted the song's name as the band's official title and recorded a self-titled five-song EP.

That release won Best Roots Reggae Album by a Māori Artist at the Waiata Māori Music Awards on September 9.

Come On Up beat fellow Whanganui band NLC and Tomorrow People for the prize.

Martin, saxophonist and backing vocalist, said it was a bit of a surprise to get the nod over more established acts.

"They are both great bands. NLC won it a few years ago and Tomorrow People has been pretty well known around New Zealand for the best part of a decade.

"I think the biggest thing about winning was we were one of the only bands there that wasn't (NZ on Air) funded.

"We did everything ourselves."

The seven-piece band had only played a handful of gigs so far, but the money from each one was enough to record the EP, Martin said.

"The last two singles came out of Swamp Shack Studios in New Plymouth but we also used NLC's studio here in Whanganui.

"Each song was completed in a six-week pattern. We had to play a gig to get the money for that studio time.

"We just did that over and over again - five gigs equals five songs."

Martin said he hoped funding from NZ on Air or other entities might be more forthcoming now Come On Up had the award under its belt.

"Hopefully this gives us a better chance.

"Studio time is pretty expensive and we have been self funding our own music videos as well.

"That's been really good fun but at the same time it costs the money."

Next up will be the completion of the next release - a full length album.

"Hopefully, that will be finished in the next few months, Martin said.

"I think people might be surprised with some of the music we pull into that.

"We'll stick to that main genre (reggae) but some surprises will be in there as well."

Guitarist James Paki said the band would be playing at least twice in Whanganui before the end of the year.

"Summer time is coming around again so we will be back out on the road."

Johnny Paki originally recorded the song 'Come On Up' for a Whanganui compilation called Muster, which was spearheaded by Carl Perkins (Herbs and House of Shem) and released in 1998.