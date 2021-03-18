New Zealand String Quartet on their way to Whanganui

The New Zealand String Quartet Helene Pohl (left), Monique Lapins, Rolf Gjelsten and Gillian Ansell are on their way to perform in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand String Quartet are on their way to Whanganui and will perform at the Prince Edward Auditorium on March 21.

In between national tours the Quartet has found a breathing space to come to Whanganui as part of Chamber Music Wanganui's 2021 Subscription Series.

Now in its 34th season, the New Zealand String Quartet has established an international reputation for its insightful interpretations, compelling communication, and dynamic performing style.

This year, the quartet will play Beethoven Op. 18, No.4 in C minor and his Op. 127 in Eb major.

Between the two they will play Quartet no 2 by Smetana, which was the composer's last chamber music composition.

Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School, Wednesday, March 31 7.30pm. Tickets available in advance from the Royal Wanganui Opera House or at the door (no eftpos). Adults $35, seniors $32, CMW subscribers $20, students $5. Chamber Music Wanganui would like to express thanks to Belton Smith & Associates for their sponsorship of this concert.