5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

MURALS

It's Whanganui Walls weekend! Check out the artists' progress on walls around the city as eight new murals are created as part of the street art festival.

LIVE MUSIC

Don't miss the free, all ages music festival as part of Whanganui Walls on Saturday at Majestic Square from 1.30pm to 10pm. Acts include Pluto, Raw Collective, Bad Hagrid, Skilaa and more.

ARTS

Meet the artists behind the art as Whanganui's Artists Open Studios gets under way. Studios, galleries, museums and other venues are opening their doors to the public. See [hyperlink to come] for more details.

SPORT

It's round 4 of the PSP New Zealand Jetsprint Championship at the Shelterview Jet Sprint Track at Upokongaro. Sunday, 11am-4pm.

STREAMING

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, showing on Amazon Prime, is a cutesy romantic comedy sci-fi that owes a lot, A LOT, to Groundhog Day, Edge of Tomorrow and Palm Springs. But it's a joy. Starring Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen.