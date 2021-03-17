Much-loved Whanganui businessman Rob Bartley dies

Robert Bartley was a "much-loved" Whanganui businessman, his family said in a statement. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui businessman Robert Bartley has died at the age of 69 following a long battle with cancer.

The owner and founder of the Bartley Group was awarded the Queen's Service Medal for Services to the Community in 2019.

A statement from the Bartley Group said Rob was a well-known and much-loved local businessman and, as proud Whanganui locals, he, his wife Ann and their family recently established the Robert Bartley Foundation to ensure Rob's legacy of giving back to his local community continues.

The foundation's primary aim is to support the delivery of public health services and improved health outcomes for people in the greater Whanganui region.

A Bartley Group spokesperson said Rob and Ann had done their part to help Whanganui thrive and over the years had acquired and developed several local businesses to ensure they remained locally owned.

With a passion for motor vehicles and racing, Rob initially bought what became known as the Alma Rd Petrol Station when he 19. From 1970-1988 he bought, grew, and sold several local businesses.

In 1998 he bought Ali Arc, now known as Ali Arc Industries, which eventually led to an unexpected but successful expansion into Canada.

Since then, several businesses have been added to the group which is based out of Gilberd St in Whanganui.

The Bartley Group now has more than a dozen companies employing close to 120 people locally in and around the Whanganui area as well as about 50 employees in Canada.

A spokesperson said Rob was proud that after 50 years growing his local business interests, the Bartley Group is today 100 per cent family-owned and it is one of his stated wishes that it remains so into the future.

In 2020 Rob established a Bartley Group Advisory Board to support the ongoing governance of business and appointed his son, Brendon Bartley, as his successor in the role of group managing director to work alongside other family members and senior managers within the businesses to ensure a smooth transition.

In 2018 Rob won the Judith Timpany Award for significant contributions to the community by a local businessperson at the Whanganui business awards.

Rob is survived by his wife Ann and their four adult children, Angela, John, Brendon, and Sarah, all of whom are involved in the business, and their grandchildren.

Rob's funeral will be held in the Eulogy Lounge at the Whanganui Function Centre on Monday, March 22 at 1pm.

All Bartley Group companies will be closed that afternoon to allow staff to attend the funeral.

Bartley Group Companies: Ali Arc Industries; Ali Arc Logistics; Ali Arc Canada; Antrim Design; Bartley Group Holdings Ltd; Direct Connect; Hive Plus; Mellonsfolly Ranch; Ray White Whanganui & Marton; RFS Fire & Building Compliance; Safemode; Stihl Shop Whanganui; Whanganui & Marton Finance; Waterfall Mountain Honey Robert Bartley Foundation: https://www.bartleyfoundation.org/