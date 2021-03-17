Whanganui news in brief: Car off road, guide to artists and more

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Car off the road

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a car went down a bank on State Highway 3 near Bulls. Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 11.50pm on Monday. The road was cleared by 1am on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a car hit a tree at the intersection of State Highway 4 and Te Rimu Rd at Mangamahu about 1.10am on Tuesday.

Guide to artists

Whanganui Artists Open Studios 2021 begins this weekend and studio trail guides are available for purchase at Whanganui i-Site, the Sarjeant Gallery, Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics, Brown & Co, Vostinar Gallery, Porridge Watson, Inkt, Paige's Book Gallery, The Citadel Café and Article Café. The guides are $5 each and can also be viewed and downloaded from openstudios.co.nz

What's at Confluence

Confluence Cinema is back to its regular schedule and tonight's film is Maverick Modigliani - the story and artwork of Amedeo Modigliani presented in exquisite detail on the cinema screen. The Friday night screening is Venice Calling - an adaptation of the novel Venice is not in Italy by Ivan Calbérac, published by Flammarion in 2015. Screenings are at 6.30pm. Tickets are $10. Book online at confluence.kiwi/cinema or cash sales at the venue.

Family on strings

Trio Jackson, made up of Miles (guitar) and Margarita (violin) Jackson, along with their daughter, Fleur (violin), will be playing at Sarjeant on the Quay on Saturday. The concert begins at 5pm. The band will be performing "Gypsy to Jazz to Bach and Shostakovich, and anything in between", with the family group playing together for 20 years. Tickets are $20, with $18 tickets available to Gallery Friends and Stars.

